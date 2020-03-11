Lowcountry car dealership hosts Yappy Hour

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -When you combine dogs and happy hour, you get Yappy Hour.
Peacock Subaru’s St. Patrick’s Day-themed Yappy Hour will be held on Thursday. Killian and Shannon, both terrier-mix pups, are available for adoption. All of the money raised will go to benefit the Hilton Head Island Humane Association.
The quarterly events support various Lowcountry rescue organizations as a fundraiser, an adoption event and a way to show everyone that there are a lot of animals still looking for forever homes.
“Yappy Hour is a way for us to reach out to the community and help local animal shelters," said Jill Jauch with Peacock Auto Group. "We have different shelters come in each quarter and bring adoptable dogs and we ask our customers and the public to bring donations and it provides exposure for the shelters of the animals in need in our community.”
The Yappy Hour event is doubling as a fundraiser for shelters that were impacted by the tornadoes in Nashville. The Hilton Head Humane Association will be collecting gift cards to send to the Nashville Humane Association, so they can continue to recover and get their shelters back to where they can serve their local community best.
“They’ve had a lot of help from people outside of Nashville, people coming to take their shelter dogs, but now they’re filled up with all the displaced dogs, people who have lost their homes or haven’t been able to make contact with their dogs,” said Nancy Foard Clinic Manager of the Hilton Head Island Humane Association. “So, they’re taking care of those pets, dogs and cats. We’ve spoken with them and the gift cards really help. we ask Visa gift cards or target or Pet Smart, PetCo, Walmart gift cards and then they can just go and get supplies.”
