Lowcountry car dealership hosts Yappy Hour

“They’ve had a lot of help from people outside of Nashville, people coming to take their shelter dogs, but now they’re filled up with all the displaced dogs, people who have lost their homes or haven’t been able to make contact with their dogs,” said Nancy Foard Clinic Manager of the Hilton Head Island Humane Association. “So, they’re taking care of those pets, dogs and cats. We’ve spoken with them and the gift cards really help. we ask Visa gift cards or target or Pet Smart, PetCo, Walmart gift cards and then they can just go and get supplies.”