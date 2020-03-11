McIntosh Co. roads still impacted by high river level

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week’s storms have moved out of Georgia, but some areas are still feeling the impact of rising river levels. The Altamaha River runs through McIntosh County, which saw road problems during the storm.
The sun is shining in McIntosh County, but that doesn’t mean areas here aren’t flooded anymore. The EMA director says three roads remain closed due to road conditions.
Steel Bridge Road, Plum Orchard Cemetery Road, and just this morning, Cox Road. The EMA director says most of the roads don’t see a lot of traffic and only have a few residents nearby, so no evacuations have been ordered.
However, the Altamaha River is at 16.6 feet as of Wednesday morning. The director says the roads could get worse as the water runs downstream.
Each of these roads has a “ROAD CLOSED AHEAD” sign and the EMA director wants to remind drivers they’re there for a reason.
“The road can be washing underneath. When a car crosses it, it could crush in the pavement. They could be trapped on the roadway, and in some instances, with the water running hard, they could be in a real danger of being swept away by water or just drowning in their vehicles,” McIntosh County EMA Director Ty Poppell said.
The director says he expects to be monitoring roads for the next week, or at least until the Altamaha River falls below flood stage.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.