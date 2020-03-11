Memorial Health prepares for festival-related injuries ahead St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day celebration still expected to take place, Memorial Health is preparing its emergency room just in case they see an influx of patients.
The hospital says its emergency room will be well staffed in order to accommodate anyone who gets injured during the festivities. It says their teams have been treating people during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration for many years and they generally know what to expect around this time of year.
Those with Memorial say their emergency room is one of the busiest ER’s in the state of Georgia. The hospital always tries to make sure it’s well-staffed, but with so many people expected to be in town this weekend, the hospital says they try to have extra teams in place.
Memorial Health ER Physician Dr. Johnny Sy says they try to add additional doctors and nurses to the schedule during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. He says some of the most common injuries the ER sees during these types of celebrations are alcohol-related.
“We’ve been doing this for many, many years now. You’re going to have a number of orthopedic injuries, head injuries, falls, scrapes, lacerations. A majority of those injuries are alcohol-related,” said Dr. Sy.
The hospital will also continue its coronavirus screenings as people enter the hospital.
With many of those injuries being alcohol-related, doctors want to remind people to make sure they are drinking in moderation this weekend, and if they are drinking, make sure they are drinking plenty of water as well.
