Millen man arrested on false imprisonment charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Statesboro Police say a man from Millen is in jail on charges related to a domestic violence incident.
Police received a call for a domestic dispute that turned physical on Tuesday. They arrived at an apartment on Chandler Road to find a woman with obvious injuries. The apartment showed clear signs of a struggle.
The woman said that her former boyfriend smashed her door to get into the apartment. She says that Darryl Brundage, 55, dragged her back into the apartment as she tried to leave and beat her, threatening to kill her.
Police arrested Brundage, charging him with false imprisonment, 1st-degree burglary, battery, obstructing an emergency phone call and criminal trespass. He is being held at the Bulloch County Jail.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Officer Katie Reese at 912-764-9911.
