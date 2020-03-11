National Youth at Risk Conference held in downtown Savannah

“It’s really important for all of us adults out there that are serving these youth who are doing the hard work everyday, because it is hard work, and it’s emotional work and it’s labor intensive work to come here to reconnect to support each other to hear about each other’s successes to hear about all the positives, so we can lift each other up and continue to do that good work," said Dr. Alisa Leckie, Co-chair of the National Youth at Risk Conference.