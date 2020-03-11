National Youth at Risk Conference held in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s College of Education is hosting its 31st annual National Youth at Risk Conference this week to encourage adults who work with at risk youth to share ideas and strategies on how they can better help the youth in their communities.
The National Youth at Risk Conference has been held in downtown Savannah every year. The four days brings adults who work with at risk youth together to discuss education opportunities, career readiness, and problems they face.
“It’s really important for all of us adults out there that are serving these youth who are doing the hard work everyday, because it is hard work, and it’s emotional work and it’s labor intensive work to come here to reconnect to support each other to hear about each other’s successes to hear about all the positives, so we can lift each other up and continue to do that good work," said Dr. Alisa Leckie, Co-chair of the National Youth at Risk Conference.
There are multiple training sessions held by motivational speakers, police officers, and juvenile court justices. As well as several booths from counseling and mental health providers, advocacy groups and more - like Child Advocacy Artist George Miller.
“I create artwork for young people that inspires the people that reach out to our young people," said Miller.
Miller also says he builds murals and creates art for youth advocacy organizations and students in different schools.
Keith Brown says he’s been going to this conference for several years now and keeps coming back because they’re constantly finding new ways and strategies to help the at risk youth not only in Savannah but across the country too.
“When we come together, we’re able to come together in mind, body, heart and spirit, and work on behalf of the next generation," said Keith Brown, “Mr. I’m Possible” conference speaker. "At the end of the day, at the National Youth at Risk Conference, we build legacy. We build legacy so that our young people can not only excel in America, but on a global level as well.”
Wednesday is the last day of the conference. For more information on when you can register for next year’s conference, go here.
