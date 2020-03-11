Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at Camden County hospital

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A patient at a Camden County, Ga. hospital has a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.
According to the Coastal Health District, the Southeast Georgia Health System – Camden Campus was notified of the presumptive positive case late Tuesday evening by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The test result is considered presumptive until the CDC completes a confirmatory test.
A 29-year-old female from Charlton County came to the Camden Campus ER with respiratory symptoms on Saturday, March 7. The Southeast Georgia Health System states the patient was screened according to guidelines. She was treated and released.
According to the health system, the patient returned to the hospital on Monday, March 9, with worsening symptoms. The health system states the patient has no travel history or known exposure to COVID-19. The physicians made the decision to isolate her and requesting a test.
The preliminary test result was deemed positive. Additional confirmatory testing is being performed and results from CDC are anticipated in the coming days.
The hospital has notified team members who may have had prolonged close contact to the patient. These team members will remain at home, and the Coastal Health District will assist in monitoring the employees for symptoms of COVID-19.
The hospital is also notifying patients who may have had contact with the affected patient.
The Coastal Health District is assisting the Southeast Georgia Health System.
