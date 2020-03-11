Savannah Economic Development Authority: Impact of coronavirus already felt at ports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A drop in cargo volume at the Savannah Port was predicted and now it has begun, a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Savannah's Economic Development Authority confirmed the drop in cargo and container shipments already is being felt.
It’s something Georgia Ports Authority has said would happen. In a statement late last month, a spokesperson said the cargo volumes in March are expected to be “well below budget.”
SEDA’s executive director said had this to say about how the drop could affect local industry and businesses. .
“The question is how long is that going to last? And I don’t think it’s going to be too bad, personally. I think we’ve got about five to six weeks where we’re going to see some significant declines, but I think after that it will start building back up,” said President and CEO Hugh Tollison. “Folks aren’t necessarily looking at this to be a negative. It just is what it is. I think people are still moving along with their planning. We’ve go several warefhouse distribution projects other manufacturing projects and they’re still full steam ahead.”
The downturn in port traffic imports is directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak in China and parts of Asia. With less people able to go to work in the factories there, it means less goods are available to ship to other parts of the world.
