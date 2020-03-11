Toombs Co. trailer fire ruled arson

TOOMBS CO, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators with the Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office have ruled a fire that destroyed a double-wide trailer in Toombs County was the result of arson.
The fire was set at 4:00 a.m. on Friday at a vacant residence. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists.
“The fire was set to the front porch of the 16x80 single-wide mobile home located at 183 Marvin Church Road in Lyons, Georgia. Thankfully, no one was living in the home at the time of the fire,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
