Top Teacher: Keorka Wilder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She served her country in the military and is now serving her community as a teacher. Meet Keorka Wilder from Savannah High School.
“One thing my mama always told me, education is something no one can ever take away from you. And I let all my students know, so just keep building climbing the ladder and you will be successful,” Wilder said.
Wilder grew up in Savannah, served in the Army for 21 years. After she retired, she came back home and decided to become a business teacher.
“It's a different environment, but I just love to see them actually grow,” Wilder said. “You learn something every day, I learned something about myself. With that being said, I think it's a great thing to be able to give back to the community and be able to give back to all my students.”
Wilder wants to help her students be all that they can be.
“They want to be stars they want to build a business, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up. And I give you the skills to do what you can do; I don't want them to ever give up. Ever. You always have a choice in life. They are really great students, I really, really feel they are great students, it's just how you it's just how you choose to go in life,” Wilder said.
“It's not just about what she does in the classroom, it's about she kind of really cares about us,” student Mikeal Wilds said.
“She like teaches us about life skills, about what we want to do in life, and be able to help us a little bit you know. go that way. She is a top teacher because she does everything for us you know.”
“But I think that since a lot of them come and talk to me, they know I care. and I will do whatever I need to do to make them successful, because we build on Greatness, failure is not an option, you can always do whatever you put your mind to. you just have to keep pushing,” Wilder said.
