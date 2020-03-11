Tybee expecting tourism to pick up on the island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring break is almost here, and the co-owner of Tybee Vacation Rentals says they’re beginning to book up for the spring and summer months.
As the weather continues to get warmer, many people will begin heading to the beach.
This coming weekend is sort of like the island's spring kickoff. The Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade is happening this Saturday. Tybee Vacation Rentals says if you add the celebration with the fact that many schools will be out for Spring Break next week, the next few days could be busy for the island.
The co-owner of Tybee Vacation Rentals, Amy Gaster, says more than 90-percent of their properties are booked for the upcoming weekend. She says around 50-percent of those bookings are staying the weekend, that’s three nights or less, while the other 50-percent of bookings are staying four nights or more, which means they’ll stay throughout the next week as well.
Gaster tells WTOC that some people have been calling with questions or concerns about the coronavirus but it’s not having a major impact on the island’s tourism at this time. She thinks it’s still going to be a great weekend. She also says those planning to come to Tybee Island this year will get to enjoy some new attractions as well.
The city just finished its beach renourishment project so there’s more sand on the beach. And, the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is slated to open later this year. There’s also a new shaved ice and frozen custard shop which is located near the Bull River Bridge.
