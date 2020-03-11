USC-Beaufort extending spring break to monitor the spread of COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The University of South Carolina – Beaufort is extending spring break as the university continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
Spring break is now extended one week: March 16-21.
No in-person classes will meet at the Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head campuses. All fully-online courses will continue as scheduled.
All residence halls and dining services will be open, but the university is encouraging students not to return to campus until it notifies that in-person classes will resume.
All USCB personnel will conduct normal work schedules.
