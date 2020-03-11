Wednesday: Mild, Spotty Rain

By Cutter Martin | March 11, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 5:47 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s this morning. A few sprinkles are possible, but most remain dry this morning.

The temperature warms into the 70s by noon and peaks near 80 this afternoon under quite a few clouds. An isolated shower is possible.

The same general weather pattern carries us into the weekend; mild temperatures, rounds of clouds and a low-end chance of rain. Whatever develops each day will remain hit or miss.

The St. Patrick’s day forecast features mild temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated chance of rain.

