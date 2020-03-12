4 Beaufort Memorial employees self-isolating; waiting for COVID-19 test results for two patients

4 Beaufort Memorial employees self-isolating; waiting for COVID-19 test results for two patients
Coronavirus (Source: None)
By WTOC Staff | March 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:01 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Four Beaufort Memorial hospital employees are self-isolating following contact with two patients under investigation for COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the employees will remain isolated until tests results are reported. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is testing the patients for COVID-19.

“Our four employees are considered low-risk for COVID-19; however, testing for COVID-19 will be conducted by an authorized lab as a precaution,” BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.