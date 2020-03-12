Blue beats Orange in SSU spring game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State fans are still celebrating the Tigers’ most successful football season in more than two decades.
But the Tigers themselves showed their focus is completely on 2020.
Savannah State held their annual spring game Wednesday night, with the Blue Team beating the Orange Team 18-12 in overtime.
“It was fun to just see guys compete and get out here,” head coach Shawn Quinn says. “There are still too many penalties. You never want anything pre-snap. But it’s not about scheme. It’s just about seeing guys go execute some basic stuff.”
The blue team opened the scoring on their first drive of the game when D’Vonn Gibbons hit Malik Fleming for a 16-yard touchdown connection. But that was the only score of the first half, and it was a 6-0 Blue lead at intermission.
Things picked up in the second.
Minutes after being named the Most Improved Offensive Player, J.T. Galloway made a bobbling touchdown catch from J.T. Hartage that tied the game at 6.
Blue would retake the lead early in the fourth with Mason Wood’s 22 yard touchdown scamper. The two point conversion failed to keep it at 12-6. But the Orange team would tie the game with a 34 yard touchdown pass from Hartage, though the two point conversion failed and sent the teams to overtime tied at 12.
In the extra period, Einaj Carter’s nine-yard touchdown touchdown catch from Wood proved the game winner.
With spring practice now behind them and preseason workouts a few months away, Quinn says the focus this offseason is getting in better shape.
“Get bigger, stronger, faster,” Quinn says of his team’s offseason plans. “We lost three games last year in the fourth quarter, and the other teams were in better shape bottom line.”
The Tigers’ 2020 football schedule is expected to be released in the near future,
