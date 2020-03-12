Chatham County Police investigate package theft case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police need the public’s help to catch two package thieves.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a case in the Georgetown area that happened Tuesday evening. Police say two people captured on surveillance are believed to have taken a package from the front of a home on Cutler Drive around 7:45 p.m.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.