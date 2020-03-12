City council discussing possible curfew for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

“Right now we’re in a holding pattern. We want to act but we don’t want to overreact. A lot of people are scared and we’re hearing from a lot of voices and we have to be very careful and intentional in what we do. What Savannah does affects everybody. It affects our businesses, it affects our citizens and we just need to be very clear about what that entails. How do we enforce that which we do? It’s about getting the best medical advice we can get and then having a plan. Making sure we operationalize that plan," said Mayor Johnson.