City council discussing possible curfew for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders know crowds are still going to gather to celebrate. Now they are discussing how they control that crowd outside of a festival zone.
Mayor Johnson says they have not made a decision yet. He and several council members are further discussing it.
Some council members feel a curfew is needed to contain and mitigate issues, but there is also a question of how they enforce that.
They know some have already arrived in town to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and want to make a thoughtful decision based on fact. Mayor Johnson could declare an emergency that the council would have to approve, but he wants to know exactly how that impacts our community before doing so.
He says the decision was made about the festival and the parade with the advice of medical professionals and he’d like their guidance about this issue as well.
That’s why their was a lot of discussion but no decision on setting a curfew, because this is new territory for everyone.
“Right now we’re in a holding pattern. We want to act but we don’t want to overreact. A lot of people are scared and we’re hearing from a lot of voices and we have to be very careful and intentional in what we do. What Savannah does affects everybody. It affects our businesses, it affects our citizens and we just need to be very clear about what that entails. How do we enforce that which we do? It’s about getting the best medical advice we can get and then having a plan. Making sure we operationalize that plan," said Mayor Johnson.
The Mayor says the decision remains in the air as their discussions continue at City Hall. He told city council be to be ready for the next 24 hours as they work to make the best decision.
