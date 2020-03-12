Daughters of Ireland to celebrate Irish Heritage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even without a festival in Savannah, the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away.
While a large group of men in Savannah spend a year planning festivities, the women that stand beside them have a role all their own.
“Way back in 1985 they had a Celtic Cross Ceremony which was not organized. And we said we need a ladies group,” said founder Peggy Fountain.
The Daughters of Ireland has been a Savannah staple for over 30 years.
“Everyone was waiting on it, you know? The man had everything.”
The organization celebrates the women whose husbands plan St. Patrick’s Day.
“When my father was the Marshal, generally my mother was at home but he had so much to do," said member Vicki McCuen.
They honor the Grand Marshal’s wife with her own sash.
“Because the wife didn’t get included in things. And that was going to be an honor for her. To get some things. To be honored for being the Grand Marshal’s wife,” said Carole Pappas.
But more than that, they bring a group of women together.
“See how many people? I think we had, darn, – that’s a good crowd," said Fountain.
Peggy Fountain, a founding member, still comes to every meeting. She says the organization gives women their own space separate from their husbands.
“It’s a way to get together. A lot of times you only see people at St. Patrick’s, weddings, and funerals. This way we at least see each other four times a year!”
And since she founded the group, 12 members has grown into a community of over 200 Irish women.
“When I joined It was like I was home again. So, I miss my family in Ireland but now I have a family of Irish people here," said member Mary Ellis.
“Especially just I think it’s the presence that we have. It’s something that, yeah, the men have their organization, but I feel like it’s such a family,” said Ellen Hogan Ebberwine.
“It’s not just about having something to do on St. Patrick’s Day when our husbands are off voting. It is this wonderful relationship that we have built and the friendships that I have been able to cultivate," said President Amy Hatch.
Who come together to celebrate their heritage.
“We have such a large Irish community. You know most of our grandparents and great grandparents came straight here from Ireland. So we want to keep that tradition going,” said Fountain.
