Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 3-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Quieter weather builds across our area today and Friday. We'll see lots of sun, low rain chances and very warm temps. A cold front moves in Saturday and stalls near the area through Sunday before passing south Monday. This will bring back more clouds, slightly better rain chances and cooler temps. The fronts dissipates Tuesday before another cold front moves in early Thursday.
Today will be sunny early then partly cloudy with a 10% chance for shower, highs 73-83.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 59-62.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 75-85.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
