DPH reports presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) South Health District has one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.
The infected person is currently hospitalized, and the source of the exposure is unknown, according to DPH.
DPH said the best prevention measures for any respiratory viruses are:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
DPH officials said if you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or health department.
