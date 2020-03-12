East Georgia Regional Medical Center implements new visitor restrictions

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - East Georgia Regional Medical Center implemented new visitor restrictions on Thursday.
They are looking out for the best interest of patients by minimizing exposure to infectious or communicable diseases. If you have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, patients should tell staff immediately and visitors should delay their visit unless seeking medical care.
Only well, essential visitors are permitted. That includes immediate family, partner or significant other, ages 18 and older. Patients in isolation will have additional visitor restrictions.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center is happy to drop off a card, gift or message of encouragement to patients for family and friends. You may also call a patient’s room or visit patients using Facetime or another video communication app.
