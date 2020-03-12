First death reported in Ga. related to COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health have confirmed the first death in the state related to COVID-19.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7. The man also had underlying medical conditions.
"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," Governor Kemp said in a statement. "I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults (60+ years of age) and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
