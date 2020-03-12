Ga farmers split on AG industry benefits of House Bill 545

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -At least two farmers in Sumter County say they are split on whether House Bill 545 would be beneficial to the state.
If passed, the bill claims to protect farmers from nuisances complaints and potential lawsuits.
A row crop farmer of 25 years is not in support of the bill.
Aaron Cosby is a row crop farmer in Sumter County.
He believes It would discourage smaller farm operations from diversifying into other crops.
He believes HB545, as written now, favors larger farm operations.
He says "depending on how you interpret the law, If I rented a new track of property and decided I wanted to put pecan trees on the farm any permitted change in operation is a potential for a two year vulnerability to a lawsuit.”
On the flip side, a diversified operations farmer who handles row crops, cattle and raises timber is for the bill.
Matt Berry has been a farmer for 27 years.
Berry believes the bill would protect both the AG industry and land owners.
He says if passed it would allow only a limited window of opportunity for someone to file a nuisances lawsuit.
He believes currently legislature under the Right to Farm Act gives no limit to when a lawsuit can be filed.
He said “It offers us better protection. The current legislation has some language in it that doesn’t offer us as good of protection as we’ve thought we’ve had and this cleans that up and fixes it for us. As land owners it creates a situation where we can exist together and have protection with one another.”
The bill is currently being tabled by the Georgia Senate.
You can read the full House Bill below:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.