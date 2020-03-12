Ga. given more than $15 million for state, local coronavirus response

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Congressman Buddy Carter announced Wednesday more than $15 million from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Georgia’s state and local coronavirus response.
Congress passed an approximately $8 billion funding package last week to support the nation’s response to the coronavirus with Congressman Carter’s support.
“One of the important reasons I voted in support of the emergency coronavirus funding package in Congress was to ensure our state and local health leaders have what they need as they work to address the coronavirus on the ground,” said Congressman Carter. “I applaud the CDC for distributing these funds so quickly as this is a rapidly changing situation.”
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
Georgia will receive $15,036,284.50.
President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 on March 6.
According to Congressman Carter’s release, “The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.”
The CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. They will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.