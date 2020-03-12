GHSA not canceling events, leaving decision to local officials

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association says it will not cancel any games or events as an organization. Instead, the group will allow local officials make those calls.
The GHSA said in a statement they will support any decision to cancel events and work with schools to reschedule them. They also state regions will be responsible for determining teams eligible for postseason participation.
GHSA STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS FROM GHSA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DR. ROBIN HINES:
"Good morning,
I'm sure you have had many questions regarding mass gatherings and the coronavirus. We have been keeping a close watch on the situation and participated in an informative call with the CDC yesterday afternoon and have been in touch with our local health department as well. There is currently no guidance for cancelling mass gatherings other than for individuals at high risk to stay home and for everyone to practice appropriate hygiene (hand washing, etc.) that would normally be practiced during the flu season. We are told not to overreact and that decisions to postpone games should be local decisions made with appropriate information.
In the event that circumstances dictate that you postpone events, the GHSA will support those decisions and help with rescheduling or any way we can. Regions are responsible for determining those eligible for post season and keep this in mind should games be cancelled/ postponed. I know this is a difficult time and the weather this spring season has not made things any easier.
Thank you for all you do and don’t hesitate if we can do anything to assist you."
Sports currently in season are baseball, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, riflery, slow pitch softball, soccer, tennis, and track & field.
