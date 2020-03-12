GHSA not canceling events, leaving decision to local officials

I'm sure you have had many questions regarding mass gatherings and the coronavirus. We have been keeping a close watch on the situation and participated in an informative call with the CDC yesterday afternoon and have been in touch with our local health department as well. There is currently no guidance for cancelling mass gatherings other than for individuals at high risk to stay home and for everyone to practice appropriate hygiene (hand washing, etc.) that would normally be practiced during the flu season. We are told not to overreact and that decisions to postpone games should be local decisions made with appropriate information.