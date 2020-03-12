GHSA recommending schools suspend spring sports activities

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association is postponing the State Literary competitions and recommending all member school suspend spring sports activities until further notice.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,” said Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
Sports currently in season are baseball, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, riflery, slow pitch softball, soccer, tennis, and track & field.
