Governor: No cause for public alarm in South Carolina; schools should continue to remain open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster said there should be no cause for public alarm in South Carolina following coronavirus cases in the state.
So far in the state, there have been eight presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases.
“I’m repeating what health officials are telling us, there remains no cause for public alarm in South Carolina,” McMaster said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon."Schools should continue to remain open and provide instructions. State government offices in all 46 counties will stay open."
The governor also spoke about taking precautions by practicing good hygiene.
“And remember, as we’ve been told over and over,” McMaster said."If you’re sick, stay home, call your doctor, maintain good hygiene by covering your cough and sneezes and routinely washing your hands."
McMaster said state officials are continuing to coordinate and communicate with the state tourism industry as big events in the state as the Volvo Car Open and the Heritage in Hilton Head are just around the corner.
