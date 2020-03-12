Grand Marshal given key to the City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Concerns over the coronavirus has impacted several events across the world. That includes the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement Wednesday night that both events are canceled. He said it was one of the hardest decisions.
One of those reasons was knowing this year’s Grand Marshal Mike Roush worked his whole life for this moment. Thursday he was given a different honor - a key to the city.
Originally the Parade Committee would come to this city council meeting to present the St. Patrick’s Day parade permit, but instead there was a somber sense about those in green jackets.
Mike Roush sat in the front row and admitted he was extremely disappointed with the decision to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. But he also said they will preserve and continue on.
Mayor Johnson apologized again stressing how difficult this decision was but said they had to do something drastic. The Mayor wanted to give the Grand Marshal the honor he earned. He awarded Mike Roush a key to the city.
The Mayor also pledged support to help if they want to create a different event later.
“If you want to have something I mean, we will do it," said Mayor Johnson. "We need to give him his day and I believe, I mean we could and we should. You know St. Patrick’s Day is more than a day. It’s a spirit and it’s an indomitable spirit and we can, so let’s fill the streets. You know Savanniahs will come.”
“We’ll try to do something, thank you all and you know what something else too you can’t take away anything from Savannah. We’re he best. We might not be the biggest, but we’re the best because we put on the best and we do it the best and I don’t want anybody to forget that,” said Roush.
