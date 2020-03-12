University System of Georgia suspending classes for 2 weeks

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, March 16, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend classes for two weeks.
This includes Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University, East Georgia State College, and College of Coastal Georgia.
This will allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus in Georgia.
Students currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to leave by close of business Friday, March 13 and to remain away from campus until March 29.
At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. USG has directed schools to please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus who are unable to leave.
