Hilton Head St. Patrick’s, Tybee Irish Heritage parades still on

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah makes the call to cancel St. Patrick’s Day events due to coronavirus concerns, other places in the area are going on with the show.
As of Thursday morning, both the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day and Tybee Island Irish Heritage parades are proceeding as scheduled.
The Hilton Head parade is set for Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Tybee parade is set for Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen released a statement about the decision.
“There has been no recommendation from the Governor, CEMA, or the Department of Health to cancel events. If that changes over the next two days and the Governor, Department of Health and CEMA recommend the cancellation of large events, then the parade will be canceled,” Gillen said.
