Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says two tractor-trailers collided on the Alligator River bridge, shutting down the two-lane bridge for more than three hours. News sources report one of the tractor-trailers drifted over the center line on the two-lane bridge around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and hit the oncoming truck. The patrol says both truckers were taken to the hospital for treatment. The bridge carries U.S. Highway 64 over the river between Dare and Tyrrell counties and without it, drivers would have to detour to the north to get to the Outer Banks. The bridge was reopened around noon.