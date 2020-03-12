Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Two more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in South Carolina,. State health officials said Tuesday that both people are connected to the original case of a woman in Camden. South Carolina now has nine people diagnosed with COVID-19. Two of the cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while federal testing on the other seven are pending. Seven of the cases are in and around Camden, a city of about 7,200 people about 40 miles northeast of Columbia. Health officials say the latest two positive tests were “household contacts" with the initial woman diagnosed on Friday and both people remain in the hospital.