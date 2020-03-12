Liberty Elementary, Midway Middle schools releasing students early due to water main break

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Due to a water main break in the city of Midway, Liberty Elementary and Midway Middle schools are without water and will do an early dismissal Thursday at both schools.
School officials say parents can pick up their child at the school or bus transportation home will begin at 12:30 p.m. They say to make sure someone is available at your child’s bus stop to receive your child.
The schools say lunches were prepared ahead of the water break, so students will receive lunch before dismissal.
