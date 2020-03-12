Locals, visitors react to cancellation of Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade, festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival. This is after concerns of COVID-19.
WTOC spoke to locals and visitors in downtown Savannah, who had mixed emotions but said the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day will still be felt downtown.
“It’s just a tradition for Savannah," said Savannah resident Ryan Langdon.
One Savannah native, who now lives in Atlanta, agreed with the City’s decision to cancel the events.
“I’m totally in favor of that because of the situation with the virus," said Mark Taylor.
While other locals, like as Lenny Wojnowich, are disappointed with the announcement.
“I thought they were going to go ahead and go on with it," said Wojnowich. "I think this whole thing is being blown out of proportion.”
Wojnowich attends the festivities every year, and said the threat of COVID-19 shouldn’t stop a tradition.
“We’re going to keep on with our lives," he said.
Wojnowich and his wife are not the only ones planning to head downtown next Tuesday.
“I’m going to make my own parade,” said Langdon, adding he expects a big crowd come St. Patrick’s Day.
However, others say the cancellation might stop people from heading to downtown.
“I think it will probably decrease the crowd size,” Taylor said.
Since the announcement- one downtown hotel hasn't seen a massive amount of cancellations.
Juan Fernandez, manager at the Savannah DeSoto Hotel, said, if anything, more people are calling to get clarification about what’s happening.
“A lot of people calling and saying ‘You’re in a closed zone.' ‘You’ve been shut down.’ ‘The City has been shut down.’ ‘They’re cancelling the parade.’" said Fernandez. “We have to tell them ‘No that’s not true. Savannah is not closed.'”
Fernandez said the hotel’s weekend occupancy is at 90%, while Monday and Tuesday have seen a slight drop.
“We’ll have to figure out what we’ll do to make that back up somewhere down the line,” he said.
Most locals and visitors said they understand the concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus, and hope people take precautions whether they head downtown or not.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.