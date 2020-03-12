Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games won’t be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
Plans for refunding tickets purchased in advance are still being worked out.
Emmert says the NCAA wants to move the men’s Final Four on April 4 and 6 from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena in the area.
The NCAA also will consider using smaller venues for second-week regional sites. The tournaments begin next week.
