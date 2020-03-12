Pooler businesses impacted by St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service cancelation

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday’s announcement that Savannah would be cancelling the parade and all other events around St. Patrick’s Day continues to cause a ripple effect.
Pooler, just one of the cities now caught in the wake of that decision leading them to cancel shuttle services to Savannah.
A move that will certainly impact businesses but one they felt they had to make.
“No, we are frustrated without a doubt," said Molly MacPherson’s Owner Daniel Cloutier, "we’re trying not to show the frustration, I’m trying not to freak out. You know, we’re trying to do our very best and maintain the status quo and keep on moving.”
For businesses like Molly MacPherson’s, which has locations in Savannah and Pooler, Wednesday’s announcement was a one two punch.
Cloutier explaining it’s not only hurting the downtown business.
“We depended on the shuttles coming to our pub in Pooler.”
The shuttles leave from the parking lot directly in front of their Pooler location.
Bringing an influx of guests to the area for the past eight years
So, cancelling them will be tough to recover from.
“You know the loss of revenue; it’s going to be devastating down the road to us. Because like other businesses we depend upon this revenue every year to pay our bills,” says Cloutier.
One of those other businesses feeling the impact, Ms Polly’s Cake Giant.
"Of course our pockets are going to feel it,” said Polly Beckett, the owner of Ms Polly’s, “normally for St. Patrick’s Day we have the shuttle bus. So, we set up right here outside of the store.”
It wasn’t a decision anyone wanted, including the Pooler Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a tough decision. We’ve cancelled other meet and greets that we had scheduled,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard.
But it’s one they felt they had to make, “we just want to take care of our residents and our visitors. That’s our priority, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Southard.
That means doing their part to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A notion it seems even the businesses can get behind.
“We would hate for anything to really happen to someone here in our fair city,” said Beckett.
"I think the city probably made the proper decision,” added Cloutier.
Both Ms. Polly’s Cake Giant and Molly MacPherson’s will be open for business as usual this weekend.
The Pooler Chamber of Commerce is now working to fully refund anyone who had prepaid for a shuttle ticket.
Cloutier and Molly MacPherson’s will also be donating nearly 300 breakfast sandwiches they had originally made for the shuttle riders to first responders in Pooler.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.