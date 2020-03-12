Quick meet-and-greet held by Statesboro Chamber of Commerce

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community’s Chamber of Commerce hopes to get those who are busy more plugged into the community. In Statesboro, they started a new fast-break session to update people and help them meet other businessmen and women.
Statesboro's new Chamber of Commerce director says these Power Lunches are designed to keep people connected and informed.
Dozens of business and community leaders gathered as Skip Alford introduced speakers.
Developer Andy Burns updated them on the Creek on the Blue Mile project poised to bring shops, greenspace and more to South Main Street.
County Tax Assessor John Scott talked about the boom in properties and property values since the economic downturn a decade ago.
Alford says one of the chamber's new goals is to get people together
“To make sure they know why their business family is. Their best connections for business are the people next to them in front of them and behind them,” Alford said.
Alford says almost all monthly Chamber events will be on Thursdays - from the lunch to morning meetings to Business After Hours - to help people manage an already business calendar.
He says that it only lasts one hour so they can get here, get what they need, and get back to where they need to go.
