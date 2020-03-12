Savannah Go Red for women Luncheon held

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fairways at the Landings switched it up a bit Thursday afternoon from fairway to runway for the American Heart Association.
The Savannah Go Red for Women Luncheon featured a fabulous fashion show with community leaders, including our own Dawn Baker. A couple rocked the runway too - Tara and Sean are stroke survivors.
The luncheon is in support of a national initiative to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women.
“They met because of their story," said Ansley Howze with the American Heart Association. "Tara did a Google search and found Sean just because she was looking for story of a stroke survivor and they fell in love, so a wonderful story. They are both huge advocates of the American Heart Association.”
The keynote address was from Dr. Karen Hanna, a Cardiologist at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
Nationally, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women per year, killing one woman every 80 seconds.
