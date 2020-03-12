Savannah Police updating Violent Crime Reduction Plan

“I don’t want people to get the impression that these are just random shootings that somebody is just riding down the street or walking down the street shooting at individuals or that it’s a situation where there’s a lack of police presence in certain areas and had we been there we may have been able to stop the shooting," said Chief Roy Minter. "A lot of times these are shootings that may be occurring in a residence, there may be a shooting that occurs between individuals having a dispute and those individuals for whatever reason decide to resolve those issues by use of a handgun.”