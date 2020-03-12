Schools should consider closing for two weeks, Gov. Kemp says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is encouraging schools across the state to consider closing down.
In a press conference, Gov. Kemp cited a rise in COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Peach State as reasoning for schools to consider closing as early as tomorrow, Mar. 13 for at least the next two weeks.
“This is not a mandate. We know school closures have a major impact on Georgia families,” said Gov. Kemp.
Gov. Kemp says that he has given decision-making power on whether or not to close down schools to each local K-12 school district, the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia.
Gov. Kemp added that day cares should also consider closing, if they feel it is necessary.
The University System of Georgia has made the decision to close each of its 26 schools for the next two weeks, including the University of Georgia.
