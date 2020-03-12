SCHP: Driver involved in head-on collision dies from injuries

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver who was involved in a head-on collision in Colleton County has died from their injuries.
Officials with Highway Patrol say the person died on Wednesday. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.
The accident happened on the morning of March 4 on Highway 17 near Ridge Lane.
According to Trooper Matthew Southern, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on the highway, and a Nissan SUV was traveling southbound.
Southern said the SUV crossed the center line and hit the Dodge.
The driver of the SUV was transported to Trident Medical Hospital where that person died. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
Both were wearing their seatbelts.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.