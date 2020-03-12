St. Patrick’s Day mass at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist scheduled for Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Fr. Gerry Schreck, the annual St. Patrick’s Day mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is scheduled for March 17 at 8:30 a.m.
Fr. Schreck and Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer originally decided to postpone the mass so it could align with the City’s new parade and festival date. Since a date wasn’t announced, Fr. Schreck and Archbishop Hartmayer decided Thursday afternoon the mass would continue.
Fr. Schreck said he knows locals and visitors come to this mass, and the Cathedral has already implemented preventative measures.
They are asking people to receive communion in their hand, not on the tongue. The Holy Water fonts are drained so people don’t stick their hands in the water and then on their face. The Cathedral is also asking anyone sick or with a compromised immune system to stay home.
Fr. Schreck said he respects the City’s decision to cancel the parade, but the Cathedral still wants to honor St. Patrick.
“To remember, especially, all of our Irish ancestors who made their way here to Savannah,” said Fr. Schreck. “It’s a great tradition in Savannah, and it just would not be the same without it.”
As for regularly scheduled masses and tours, Fr. Schreck said those will still continue unless they receive direction from the Bishop or other leaders.
