St. Patrick’s Day shuttles canceled in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit says it will no longer be providing shuttle services to downtown on St. Patrick’s Day as a result of the decision to cancel the parade and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
CAT officials say its transit services will now operate on the regular weekday schedule on St. Patrick’s Day. Regular service routes and schedules also will be in place through the weekend, March 13-15, following the cancellation of the Festival of St. Patrick. CAT will no longer offer free services on Saturday or on St. Patrick’s Day as a result of the cancellations.
