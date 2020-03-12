Sun Belt cancels basketball tournament, ending Eagles’ season

NEW ORLEANS (WTOC) - The Sun Belt Conference has canceled the remainder of the men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments, the league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.
The move ends the season of the Georgia Southern Eagle men’s basketball team, which was scheduled to play Little Rock in the semifinals in New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles defeated rival Georgia State Wednesday night in the tournament quarterfinals in Atlanta to advance. It will likely be the last game of the 2019-2020 season for Southern, who will finish with a 20-13 record.
Georgia Southern Athletics declined to comment, instead referring WTOC to the Sun Belt Conference statement. But several Eagle players have given their reaction to the news through social media.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN PLAYER REACTIONS:
Isaiah Crawley- senior forward:
David Lee Jones, Jr.- senior guard:
Calvin Wishart- sophomore guard:
Quan Jackson- redshirt junior guard:
