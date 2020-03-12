Thursday: Warm and Mostly Dry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. There are some damp roads after overnight showers pushed through.
But, no additional rain is expected this morning and the chance of rain through the day remains minimal, with just an outside chance of an isolated shower. The temperatures warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the lower 80s in many spots this afternoon.
Warm, occasionally cloudy weather lingers into Friday with only a slight chance of rain.
Cooler, mostly dry, weather is in Saturday’s forecast followed by an increasing chance of rain heading into early next work-week ahead of a drier trend by the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
