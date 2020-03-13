Area schools respond to GHSA recommendation to suspend sports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Public school districts in southeast Georgia are starting to make decisions based on the Georgia High School Association’s recommendation to suspend all sports and after school activities indefinitely.
But the organization left that final call up to local officials.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said in a statement. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
Here is how individual districts are moving forward with their athletic programs. School districts not listed have not made decisions or have made no changes.
Chatham County: No activities during Spring Break, back to normal schedule when schools resume
Bryan County: Sports suspended through March 27
Liberty County: Sports canceled until further notice
Bulloch County: Games postponed until further notice, practices allowed
Effingham County: Sports suspended indefinitely beginning March 14
Calvary Day School: Sports suspended indefinitely beginning March 14
Benedictine Military School: Sports suspended indefinitely beginning March 14
McIntosh County: Sports suspended through March 31, will reassess after
Appling County: Sports canceled through March 30
Wayne County: Sports canceled indefinitely, teams can practice next week
Evans County: Sports suspended from March 16-29
Tattnall County: Sports suspended indefinitely
Toombs County: Sports suspended March 16-27, decision past that will be made next week
Vidalia City: Sports postponed through March 27
