Beaufort County schools increase precautions over COVID-19 concerns

A: Correct. The Governor ordered schools in Kershaw County and Lancaster County to close for two weeks. That direction was made by the governor because those are the two counties where community transmission of the virus has been confirmed. It has not been confirmed anywhere else in the state. And the governor has also been working with DHEC – the department of environmental control, and the state department of education to work with local superintendence and develop guidance for when those decisions should be made and how they should be made by local school district.