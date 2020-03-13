Chatham County courts suspending jury trials for 3 weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All of the Courts in Chatham County have decided to suspend all jury trials for the next three weeks due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
No one who is summoned for the weeks of March 16, 23, and 30 should appear. They say some judicial functions must continue and they will be conducting limited proceedings to avoid having large numbers of people in the courtroom.
For a complete list of cases that are affected, and that are not, the release can be found below.
