Claxton Wildlife Festival moving forward with plans

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizer for the 53rd annual Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival say they haven’t taken lightly their decision to carry the weekend events forward.
Vendors put up tents Thursday afternoon to get ready for crowds at the festival. Leaders from the Evans County Wildlife Club feel their outdoor event is very little chance of spreading the virus.
“We've been in touch with the department of public health, local officials. We're taking precautions. We have hand sanitizer out; we'll be sanitizing the different areas several times a day,” Wildlife Club President Dale Kirkland said.
Vendors say they're glad the festival is happening. They depend on shows for a living and they're doing what they can to prevent coming in contact with germs.
“We have hand sanitizer on hand. We have bacterial hand wipes. We'll be wiping down after handling money,” vendor Marion Dunlap said.
While they normally welcome everyone, this year might be an exception.
“If you're feeling ill, whether it’s the flu or a common cold, don't come. It's okay. We understand there are concerns.”
They want everyone to have a good time but leave as healthy as when they arrived. Kirkland says they’ll take those precautions throughout the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.