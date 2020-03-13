Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet postponed

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Many events are being postponed or canceled due to the threat of COVID-19. In Darien, the postponement of its biggest event, the Blessing of the Fleet, was announced Thursday evening.
More than 30,000 people were expected to attend the 52nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet,which was scheduled March 27-29.
“This is a big event for us,” said Clay Hutchinson, the chairman of the Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce.
Under the direction of several agencies, including the Department of Health, Hutchinson said postponing the event is in the best interest of attendees.
“It’s the over abundance of caution," he said. "We get some international people here.”
According to the chairman, the announcement didn’t surprise residents.
“This wasn’t unexpected news. I guess the word is unfortunate,” Hutchinson said.
Wynn Gale, who was chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshal, said he respects the Chamber’s decision, as the event attracts a big crowd into a tiny place.
“It’s all in this little area right here,” Gale said, while pointing to the Darien Waterfront. “It’s all those people, so I think it was probably the right thing to do."
Gale and Hutchinson told WTOC they don’t recall a Blessing of the Fleet ever being postponed or cancelled. Both men said the local economy will feel the hit.
“We do very greatly depend on this event," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson added that the Chamber plans to reschedule the event - possibly looking at combining the July 4th festivities. When a final date is set, there will be an announcement.
