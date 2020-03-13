Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-13-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nice and quiet today with warm temps. A cold front will move in from the north tonight and stall over the area Saturday into Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty where this front stalls so our temps will vary significantly depending on which side of the front you are on. Cooler to the north and warmer to the south. Another front moves in Wednesday and stalls over the area into Thursday. Expect lots of clouds next week with some scattered showers. Spring beings Thursday at 11:49pm.
Today starts sunny and becomes partly cloudy with a rain a 10% chance for rain, highs 78-85.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 60-62.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 68-84.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 69-82.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 62-72.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 70-78.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% for showers, lows near 60.
