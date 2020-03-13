Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-13-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nice and quiet today with warm temps. A cold front will move in from the north tonight and stall over the area Saturday into Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty where this front stalls so our temps will vary significantly depending on which side of the front you are on. Cooler to the north and warmer to the south. Another front moves in Wednesday and stalls over the area into Thursday. Expect lots of clouds next week with some scattered showers. Spring beings Thursday at 11:49pm.